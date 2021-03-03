Morning Checkup: Colon Cancer Awareness Month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr. Florence Arnold is with Samaritan Medical Center’s Walker Center for Cancer Care. She says early detection is important.
Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. In it, she outlines four ways to detect the cancer.
Colon cancer is the third most-commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States.
An estimated 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021 and about 53,000 will die from the disease.
Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/walkercenter or call 315-785-HOPE (4673).
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.