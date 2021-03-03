Some snow today, then sunshine through the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow is falling on parts of the north country and some of that could change to rain later.
There’s a winter weather advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
That area could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow. Other places could see half an inch or less.
Highs will range from the upper 20s for some to the mid-30s for others.
It clears off overnight. Lows will be in the teens and single digits above zero.
It stays cool through the weekend and there will be plenty of sunshine.
It will be partly or mostly sunny Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with only a small chance of snow on Friday.
Highs will be in the low to mid-20s all four days.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 30s on Monday.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-40s.
