Waddington wants to build $3M marina

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Waddington wants to up its water game. It wants to build a marina. In St. Lawrence County, it would be only the second municipal marina on the river.
Waddington does pretty well on the water. Bass fishing tournaments have put it on the map. But it wants to do better. The town and village want to build a $3 million marina.
“That’s what draws people to Waddington overall is the beautiful view of the St. Lawrence River and the joy they have while they’re on the river with their families and friends,” said Brittany Bush, Main Street Perc owner.
The village has 32 boat slips now at Island View Park. The new marina could have twice that. A breakwater and concrete outer dock would make it a true, sheltered marina.
“It’s going to transform this region. It’s going to help us come out of this pandemic stronger than we ever were before, help every business in Waddington, whether you’re on the outskirts of the town or right on Main Street,” said Alex Hammond, Waddington town supervisor.
It would be the largest joint public works project ever undertaken by village and town. The village has secured a resiliency grant of $750,000 for the project. The town wants to kick in an estimated $2.2 million in New York Power Authority funds.
“We’re hopeful now with the partnership with the town and the power authority that we’ll be able to do it in one big shot,” said Mike Zagrobelny, Waddington village mayor.
Currently, Ogdensburg has the only municipal marina in the county on the St. Lawrence. The power authority says it’s looking forward to moving Waddington’s project forward.
A marina in Waddington would be just one of a number of projects the power authority has funded in recent years.
The town has dropped a plan to build luxury vacation cabins. That came after meetings where the public clearly showed a preference for the marina.
