CBS All Access is Now Paramount Plus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Starting today, CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus. We have been told by several sources, including CBS affiliate relations in New York City that this should affect your ability to stream local channels that you currently watch. This new streaming service will be adding original Paramount TV programming, including the popular Kevin Costner modern day western - Yellowstone.
