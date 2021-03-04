CoreLife Eatery coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A popular health food chain is coming to the north country.
CoreLife Eatery has announced plans to open a restaurant in Watertown.
A Facebook page for the new location says the restaurant is hiring now for all positions.
The page says it will be located on County Route 202, which links outer Coffeen and Arsenal streets.
CoreLife’s website lists more than 60 locations, including Watertown.
Founded in Syracuse in 2015, the chain lists restaurants in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Utah, Michigan, South Carolina, North Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Michigan, and Arizona.
