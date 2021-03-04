Group pushes back on legalizing marijuana

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bill to legalize recreational marijuana in New York is getting pushback.
The group Smart Approaches to Marijuana held a news conference Wednesday.
Health experts and law enforcement officers laid out reasons they say marijuana should not be legalized.
Sheriff Craig DuMond from Delaware County points to data from Washington state which says the roads are less safe since weed has been legal.
“The drivers who, after a fatal crash, that tested positive for THC has doubled since they legalized in 2012.”
The speakers also said more middle and high school students in California are smoking weed.
They also expressed concern for people in low-income communities struggling with drug problems.
