Highlights & scores: a college signing, a basketball game & swimming

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Following in a long line of talented Beaver River cross-country runners, Cory Demo signed a letter of intent Wednesday to take his talents to the next level.
He’ll continue his career with the University of Buffalo Bulls, which will give him the opportunity to run at the Division 1 level.
“It was a weird selection process because I wasn’t really able to get out to see any of the campuses,” Demo said, “but after talking to the coach a lot over the phone and messaging a couple of the guys on social media, I think Buffalo is definitely the right place for me.”
Demo began running varsity cross country in the 8th grade and qualified for the states, finishing 39th. Those numbers improved each year, with Demo finishing 21st in the states in 9th grade and third overall in both 10th and 11th grades.
Beavers’ cross country coach Alex Barrett says the Bulls are getting an elite runner.
“Cory is really -- he’s been sort of a what I would call a franchise runner for us over the past, really, five years,” Barrett said. “He started out as an 8th grader running varsity and he’s just made rapid improvements each year and we’ve just been real impressed with him, so I feel like UB’s getting -- is going to get -- a franchise runner for themselves.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Demo was unable to visit any of the colleges recruiting him, something both Demo and his family says made the process a unique and stressful.
“It was pretty tough just like not really knowing is this the right decision,” Demo said. “I’m not going to really know the campus too well when I get there but it was weird, but I think I made the right choice.”
“It was tough and actually he handled it better than I did,” his mother, Tammy Demo, said. “I mean as a parent we’ve done everything with them. You have all their firsts and what was really hard was not knowing what was his last. We didn’t know what his last state championship was so we didn’t get to actually celebrate those with him. He was really resilient through it and I’m just proud of how he handled it. Like I said, he handled it better than I did.”
For Demo, it’s horns up as he begins the next chapter of his cross country career in the fall.
Girls basketball: IHC vs. Sackets Harbor
Sackets Harbor hosted Immaculate Heart in girls’ basketball Wednesday.
First quarter: Jennah Netto drills the 3 from the corner, putting IHC up 4.
Then It’s Tori Ledoux ripping yarn on the jumper -- IHC by 3.
Emily Bombard stops and pops. The Lady Cavs increase their lead to 7.
Second quarter: Autumn Cook gets the jumper to drop, but Sackets Harbor falls to IHC 35-25.
Boys’ swimming season wraps up
Wednesday marked the end of the boys’ swimming season, one that we didn’t think would come about.
South Jefferson entered Wednesday’s tri-meet with Carthage and Gouverneur undefeated for this abbreviated season.
The Spartans were coming off what was a great 2019-2020 season.
South Jefferson had plenty of success in the pool, but Spartans coach Paul Gaede feels just getting into the pool this season made it a successful campaign.
“It was great to get in the water,” he said. “Coming off of last year’s season when we were Frontier League champions, they had high hopes for this year and then COVID hits. It is bittersweet, I guess. We were good to get in the water. The guys had a great season, virtual meets, currently 5 and 0, so we are undefeated right now. And they’ve been working hard, doing a good job and we’ve made it through the whole season.”
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Harrisville 52, Hermon-DeKalb 49
Girls’ high school basketball
Immaculate Heart 35, Sackets Harbor 25
Boys’ high school hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 6, OFA 4
Salmon River 9, Malone 0
High school volleyball
Carthage 3, Indian River 2
South Lewis 3, Beaver River 1
General Brown 3, Thousand Islands 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.