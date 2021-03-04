Indian River Drama Department Wins Awards

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The New York State Thespians performance of Kodachrome by Adam Szymkowicz has received the following Theatre Association of NY State awards for their recent virtual production on February 19 - 20, 2021:
● Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to The Cast ● Meritorious Achievement in Acting to Afia Kapadwala for her portrayal of the Librarian ● Excellence in Direction to Kristie L. Farr Indian River Drama Department Teacher
The awards are defined as: Meritorious Achievement = Some advanced theatrical skill noted Excellence = Theatrical skill base not routinely noted in non-professional theatre Indian River students TaeJean LaCroix, Alyssa Normington, Emma Taylor 7News Arts All star and Emmett Young were in the cast of Kodachrome, and Kristen Masek was the Stage Manager for this production.
The cast and crew also features students from four other New York high schools, including Afia Kapadwala (Valley Stream Central High School), Nicaulis Mercedes (Fordham High School For the Arts), Emily Monfort (Valley Stream Central High School), Josh Nixon (Valley Stream Central High School), Joanna Posillico (Farmingdale High School), and Emma Raineri (Bay Ridge Prep).
About New York Thespians New York Thespians is the New York chapter of the Educational Theatre Association. NY Thespians is dedicated to honoring, promoting and supporting middle and high school theatre education that is representative of its diverse community as well as inclusive of every theatre artist. EdTA’s mission is shaping lives through theatre education by: honoring student achievement in theatre and enriching their theatre education experience; supporting teachers by providing professional development, networking opportunities, resources, and recognition; and influencing public opinion that theatre education is essential and builds life skills. The International Thespian Society (ITS), founded in 1929, is an honorary organization for high school and middle school theatre students located at more than 4,100 affiliated secondary schools across America, Canada and abroad.
