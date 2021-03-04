Indian River Drama Department Wins Awards

About New York Thespians New York Thespians is the New York chapter of the Educational Theatre Association. NY Thespians is dedicated to honoring, promoting and supporting middle and high school theatre education that is representative of its diverse community as well as inclusive of every theatre artist. EdTA’s mission is shaping lives through theatre education by: honoring student achievement in theatre and enriching their theatre education experience; supporting teachers by providing professional development, networking opportunities, resources, and recognition; and influencing public opinion that theatre education is essential and builds life skills. The International Thespian Society (ITS), founded in 1929, is an honorary organization for high school and middle school theatre students located at more than 4,100 affiliated secondary schools across America, Canada and abroad.