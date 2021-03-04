Partnership designed to help 65 and old age group get COVID vaccine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Getting a shot could be tough for the older population if they have to drive to vaccine site. But, there’s a new partnership that aims to bring the shots closer to home.
At the Jefferson County Office for the Aging, the phones have been ringing off the hook with county residents needing help getting a vaccination appointment.
Director Kathleen Kazakoff says not all seniors are tech-savvy and that is a big challenge.
“They have to get a hold of a daughter, a son. You know, can you get on and that person may be working all day and then they come in at night or home at night and everything is taken,” she said.
To help, a new partnership will have Jefferson county and 20 other counties team up with Kinney Drugs to provide more community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 65 and older.
“Traveling to a drug store is great, it’s great for people that are 65 and great for certain people but it’s not the end for everybody. It doesn’t make sense for everybody. How do we bring this vaccine to them so that’s really what the premise for this was,” said John Marraffa, Kinney Drugs.
Maraffa says counties can help make this work for their residents.
Kazakoff says Jefferson County wants to focus on senior housing facilities. In St. Lawrence County, officials there have the same idea.
“Having an opportunity to bring the vaccine directly to a community which is amazing or have a drive up clinic with our folks who can’t get out and can’t access normal transportation services is just unbelievable,” said Andrea Montgomery, St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging.
If you are 65 years and older and looking to make an appointment, call the main line for your county’s office for the aging.
The clinics will start at the beginning of next week.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.