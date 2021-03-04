Sunshine & cool temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some morning snow will push out of the area early and the rest of Thursday should be mostly sunny,
It stays on the cool side. Highs will be in the low 20s.
Clouds increase overnight. Lows will be around 10.
There’s a 20 percent chance of snow on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 20s.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 20s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.
Things start to warm up next week.
It will be partly or mostly sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s Monday, the mid-40s on Tuesday, and the mid-50s on Wednesday.
