Watertown firefighter hospitalized in serious condition following training exercise

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown firefighter is in serious condition in a Pennsylvania hospital after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise.
In a news release from Chief Matthew Timerman, the unnamed firefighter was enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls, New York.
The firefighter suffered the emergency on Wednesday and was initially rushed to Schuyler Hospital and then airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
He was in serious condition as of early Thursday afternoon.
The incident is under investigation.
“We ask the public to keep our firefighter, his family, and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” Timerman wrote in the statement.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.