Athlete of the Week: Tyler Wilson

LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Lyme who’s play on the court helped lead his team to a sectional title his sophomore year and the sectional finals in his junior year. His efforts earning him this week’s title.
Tyler Wilson is a talented senior basketball player who has put together an exceptional varsity career.
Last season, he averaged 14 points per game along with 5 rebounds a contest. He scored his 1,000th career point in a sectional semifinal win over Old Forge. He finished his career with 1,014 points and had 226 3 pointers and 437 total rebounds.
Tyler has been a varsity performer since the 8th grade and is an all around talent.
Tyler is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for March 5, 2021.
