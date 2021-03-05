Carthage Farmers Market to open March 28

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Preparations are underway for this year’s Carthage Farmers Market.
The snow-filled pavilion will soon be filled with vendors in just a few weeks.
Rebecca Wallen, the executive director of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, says this year will look to similar to last with socially distant booths and room for around 30 vendors every Friday.
Also, a market favorite is able to be brought back.
“We are really excited to know that we can bring back the live music. We’ve made some arrangements to move some vendors around and stuff so we will be able to have the entertainment back this year,” she said.
Wallen says the market will open on March 28 and will run until the beginning of October.
