COVID claims 1 life, infects 72 others in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death was reported Friday in the region. Meanwhile, another positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced one new COVID-19 deaths Friday, which means the total number of coronavirus deaths to date now stands at 82.
There were 24 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,614 positive cases.
Nine people are hospitalized; 212 people are in mandatory isolation and 476 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,311 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health reported no new COVID deaths Friday, meaning the death toll remains at 89.
Officials also said 37 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,333 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 377 cases are active and 20 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 5,867 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Friday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 11 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,806 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 5 people are hospitalized and 44 are in isolation.
Another 79 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,735 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
