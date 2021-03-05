Louise M. Leatherland, of Massena

Louise is survived by her husband Bernard and her children; Renee King of Constable, NY, Tina and husband Vincent Procopio of Syracuse, NY and Christopher T. Leatherland of Herkimer, NY. She leaves behind her memory to be cherished by her six grandchildren; Brittany Deresha-Jackson and husband Rocky, John Paul King, Kaylee Armstrong, Ethan Procopio, Adison Procopio, and Tylena Donavan and five great-grandchildren; Aydin, Daimen and Aspen Jackson, Kinsley Donovan and Evelyn Villnave. Louise is also survived by her siblings; Jerry Cootware of Stockholm, NY, Richard and Kathy Cootware of Stockholm, NY, John and Nancy Cootware of Wiliamstown, NY, and Bethanne and Roy Beshaw of Louisville, NY along with aunts, uncles, cousin nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Louise is predeceased by her brother Thomas Christopher in infancy.