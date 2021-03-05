Missouri prosecutor charges realtor for murder-for-hire conspiracy involving ex-mother-in-law

Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol were contacted by a witness. The witness taped a conversation involving Bauman. The witness told investigators Bauman asked the witness to hire individuals from St. Louis to make the death of her ex-mother-in-law look like an “accident.” Investigators say she offered them $1,500 to kill her in Hermann, Mo. Investigators say Bauman was asked multiple times if she was sure about the hire. Investigators say she told them she knew as a Christian it was wrong, but she could ask for forgiveness.