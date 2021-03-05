Paul A. Jones, 71, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul A. Jones, 71, of State Route 3, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.
Paul was born on January 5, 1950 in Carthage, New York, son of the late Robert and Pearl (Britton) Jones. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1968 and went on to work for Crowne Zellerbach Paper Mill as well the James River Paper Company.
On December 27, 1969 he married Susan Buzzell.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He also enjoyed archery, the New York Giants and his wife Sue’s home-cooked meals.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan Jones; three children, Heather (Daniel) Jackson of Natural Bridge; Tori (Marty) Stiles of North Carolina; and Jeffery (Patty) Jones of California; a brother, David (Mary) Jones of Deer River; nine grandchildren, Makenzi Pete; Eryn Jackson; Thomas Jackson; Maryia Stiles; Dustin Stiles; Mason Jones; Aaron Jones; Brittany Jones; and Irelend Jones; and one great-granddaughter Emersyn Pete.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 500 State St., Carthage. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM.
Memorial donations in Paul’s memory can be made to the Natural Bridge Fire Department at 27570 High St, Natural Bridge, NY 13665 or to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
