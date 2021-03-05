St. Lawrence County may require ATV user permits

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Running the trails in your ATV this summer could cost you. St. Lawrence County may require user permits.
There is a county multi-use trail ATVs can use and operators may have to pay a fee to run the trail.
“This is something that we had planned on doing right from the beginning – a long time ago. We’re at that point now that this is the next step,” said Rick Perkins, St. Lawrence County legislator.
ATV operators will need a $45 user permit for the season. A three-day pass will be $20. So far, ATV riders seem in favor because the money would all go for trail maintenance.
“They have such a great time,” said Perkins. “They like to go out and eat, have some refreshments.”
The trail network has expanded over the years. It touches numerous communities. It’s also the connector to trails in other counties.
The county has always been heavily involved in the multi-use trail system. A couple of years ago the bridge here at Jones Road failed. So the county installed a temporary bridge for snowmobilers and ATV riders.
Snowmobile registrations in New York already include a trail development and maintenance fee. Club fees are used for the same purpose. Proponents say both snowmobiles and ATVs boost the economy.
“Most definitely. They’re hitting all the small mom-and-pop stores, gas stations, restaurants...They’re spending a lot of money,” said Perkins.
There will be a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. on April 5 on the ATV user permits at the county legislature.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.