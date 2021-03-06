Alice M. Roggie, 85, formerly of Lowville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice M. Roggie, 85, formerly of State Route 26, passed away Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Naumburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Stephen Roggie, son, and Pastor Edward Roggie, brother-in-law, officiating. There will be no calling hours. There will be a walk through viewing as you leave church. Spring burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Alvin; eight children and their spouses, Earl and Lucy Roggie of Castorland; Charlene and Lonnie Widrick of Lowville; Stephen and Debbie Roggie of Colorado Springs, CO; Patricia and Lyndon Moser of Lowville; Michael and Shawna Roggie of Westminster, CO; Valerie and Dennis Moser of Castorland; Brenda and Robert Schrag of Farmington, New Mexico; Donna and Dean Moser of Copenhagen; a sister and her husband, Nancy and Marvin Widrick of Florida; three brothers and their wives, Vernon and Doreen Roes of Harrisonburg, VA; Leonard and Judy Roes of Lowville; Melvin and Judy Roes of Lowville; a sister-in-law, Wilma Watkins Roes of Michigan; a brother-in-law, Alvin Zehr, Jr. of Lowville; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a granddaughter, Marrianne Marie Roggie; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice and Rosella Roes, Edward and Bertha Roes, Lloyd and Clara Roes, Nelson and Mary Roes, and Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Edna and Elmer Yousey, Anna Mae and Grant Noftsier, and Irene Zehr.
Alice was born February 28, 1936 in Alden, New York the daughter of the late Samuel and Lena Nafziger Roes. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1952. On June 30, 1954 she married Alvin J. Roggie at Dadville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. The couple lived in Brattleboro, VT for five years while Mr. Roggie was in 1W service. They moved to Carthage, and later purchased a farm in Boonville. Alice worked at Sunset Nursing Home for three years before working at Mercer’s Dairy. During this time they were active with the youth group at Ava United Methodist Church. In 1985, they moved to Lowville where together with her husband, the couple owned and operated Country Motors on Route 26, Lowville until 2014. During this time Alice did homecare with area families and worked for the East Road Adult Home for three years.
Alice was an active member at Carthage Mennonite Church.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, stained glass and baking. Many people were recipients of her many talents and generous heart.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
