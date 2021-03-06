Alice M. Roggie, 85, formerly of Lowville

She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Alvin; eight children and their spouses, Earl and Lucy Roggie of Castorland; Charlene and Lonnie Widrick of Lowville; Stephen and Debbie Roggie of Colorado Springs, CO; Patricia and Lyndon Moser of Lowville; Michael and Shawna Roggie of Westminster, CO; Valerie and Dennis Moser of Castorland; Brenda and Robert Schrag of Farmington, New Mexico; Donna and Dean Moser of Copenhagen; a sister and her husband, Nancy and Marvin Widrick of Florida; three brothers and their wives, Vernon and Doreen Roes of Harrisonburg, VA; Leonard and Judy Roes of Lowville; Melvin and Judy Roes of Lowville; a sister-in-law, Wilma Watkins Roes of Michigan; a brother-in-law, Alvin Zehr, Jr. of Lowville; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a granddaughter, Marrianne Marie Roggie; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice and Rosella Roes, Edward and Bertha Roes, Lloyd and Clara Roes, Nelson and Mary Roes, and Raymond and Anna Mae Roes; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Edna and Elmer Yousey, Anna Mae and Grant Noftsier, and Irene Zehr.