Amy Horton announces run for Watertown City Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown City Council seat remains empty because council members can’t agree on a candidate, so now one is taking matters into her own hands.
Amy Horton has announced she will officially run for Jesse Roshia’s vacant seat in November.
If she wins, she’ll secure the position for two years.
Currently, council is trying to fill the seat for the time being and the decision seemed to be between Horton and Ben Shoen as final interviews were conducted two weeks ago. But the vote to appoint one of them was split 2-2 at Monday’s city council meeting.
Now, council is doubling back saying they can’t come to a decision and may open the pool of candidates back up.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.