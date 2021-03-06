CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis J. Regan, 80, of Canton, passed away Friday evening, March 5, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain and lung cancer a short time ago. His loving wife, Myrtle was by his side.
Francis was born May 1, 1940 in Potsdam, New York, the son of Michael E. and Evelyn (Brothers) Regan. He graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School in 1958. Then served in the US Army for two years. He then worked in two paper mills for a short time prior to working for L&H Construction for a few years. In 1973 he became employed by Canton Central School, where in no time, he became a well-liked custodian by the students and staff, prior to retiring in 2002 after almost 30 years.
On May 1, 1971, Francis married Myrtle (Tootie) Hardy at the Canton United Methodist Church with Rev. Calvin Zimmer and Rev. William Hart, officiating. They would have celebrated their 50th Anniversary in just a couple months.
Francis was a member of the Canton, DeKalb-Hermon and Gouverneur Senior Citizens Clubs. He enjoyed watching the Yankees, Buffalo Bills, Syracuse Basketball and UConn Girls Basketball, as well as listening to and attending country music concerts. He enjoyed travelling on all the bus trips his wife organized as well as some airline trips to Ireland, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Hawaii and the California Coast.
Francis is survived by his wife, Myrtle (Tootie); son Scott and wife Mary Margaret Regan of Frisco, TX; brothers, Patrick Regan of Pierrepont; Lawrence (Sandy) Regan of South Colton; Bernard (Debbie) Regan of Colton; Thomas (Jodi) Regan of Ogdensburg; sisters, Elaine Capps of Florida and Mary Fisher and companion, Ed Gordon of South Colton; mother-in-law, Betty Hardy of Canton and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Evelyn; brothers, Richard Regan in 1954, Michael Regan in 2014 and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Morrow in 2015.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no funeral or calling hours at this time. Graveside services will be announced in the spring.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Center for Cancer Care; 50 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 or at stlawrencehealthsystem.org/donate; Canton Fire and Rescue; 77 Riverside Dr.; Canton, NY 13617 or online at cantonfirerescue.com or a Senior Citizen’s Club of your choice. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Francis J. Regan are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
