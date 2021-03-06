Francis J. Regan, 80, of Canton

Francis was born May 1, 1940 in Potsdam, New York, the son of Michael E. and Evelyn (Brothers) Regan. He graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School in 1958. Then served in the US Army for two years. He then worked in two paper mills for a short time prior to working for L&H Construction for a few years. In 1973 he became employed by Canton Central School, where in no time, he became a well-liked custodian by the students and staff, prior to retiring in 2002 after almost 30 years.