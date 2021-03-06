Friday Sports: Route 11 rivals look to win, ECAC Championship spot on the line

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Women’s ECAC Semi-final action at Appleton Arena in Canton, the Lady Saints hosted their rivals from up Route 11, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights, with a spot in the ECAC Championship game on the line.
The Lady Saints strike first at 3:04 in, when Jessica Poirier takes the pretty feed and dents the back of the net to put St. Lawrence on top 1-0 after 1 period.
Early in the 2nd period, St. Lawrence adds to it’s lead when Julia Gosling unloads a rocket that finds the back of the net, increasing the Lady Saints lead to 2-0. Midway through the 2nd, it was St. Lawrence on the power play as Poirier scores her 2nd goal of the game, upping the Lady Saints lead to 3-0.
Clarkson was not done. Lauren Bernard finds the mark late in the 2nd, cutting the St. Lawrence lead to 3-1 after 2 periods.
In the 3rd period, Clarkson pulls to within 1 point when Nicole Gosling sticks home the loose puck in front, Lady Golden Knights down 1 point at 3-2. With less than 30 seconds left, Clarkson was on a power play with an extra attacker when Stephanie Markowski finds the mark, tying the game at 3 and its on to overtime.
In overtime, Aly McLeod gets a stick on the loose puck and ends it, giving St. Lawrence a 4-3 overtime win and a trip to the ECAC Title game on Sunday against Colgate.
”There haven’t been many ECAC Playoffs where we haven’t come in the underdog by seeding, so tonight felt interesting throughout, but I mean 100 percent that’s what hockey’s all about,” said Mare MacDougall Bari, St. Lawrence Women’s Assistant Hockey Coach.
”Last few games I’ve been a bit snake bitten, but the main thing is the team never gave up, so that’s the best part of it all,” said McLeod.
”Each time we play Clarkson, defense first, you know? They have a good offense, so I think that’s where I really tried to start today, and I think that’s kind of let us get good breakouts and get pucks to the net and that led to the goals,” said Poirier.
”We kind of chipped away and believed and just kept working towards it, and again, I thought we played well. We had our opportunities, and that I just wish, you know, we could have kept going there in overtime,” said Clarkson Women’s Hockey Coach Matt Desrosiers.
In women’s college basketball from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted NVU-Johnson at Alumni Gymnasium on senior night.
In the 1st quarter it was Hannah Earl hitting the turnaround in the paint, putting Clarkson up by 2. Then it was Earl hitting the pullup from the free throw line, Clarkson up 2.
Off the turnover, Carly Assimone pulls up and connects.
Tess Maline pulls up and hits for 3 as Clarkson beats NVU-Johnson 79-42.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Basketball
- General Brown 63, Indian River 42
- Thousand Islands 70, IHC 24
- Harrisville 47, Hermon DeKalb 45
- St. Lawrence C. 58, Potsdam 42
- Malone 79, Salmon River 40
Girls’ HS Basketball
- Thousand Islands 53, IHC 24
- Belleville Henderson 28, Sackets Harbor 23
- Lowville 39, Beaver River 20
- Norwood Norfolk 46, Colton Pierrepont 39
- Edwards Knox 56, Heuvelton 37
- Madrid Waddington 58, Lisbon 20
- Potsdam 50, St. Lawrence C. 45
- Harrisville 54, South Lewis 30
- Hammond 76, Morristown 19
Women’s College Basketball
- Clarkson 79, NVU-Johnson 42
Boys’ HS Hockey
- Salmon River 8, Malone 4
- Massena 5, St. Lawrence C. 1
Women’s ECAC Semi-finals
- St. Lawrence 4, Clarkson 3
