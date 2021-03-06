Girl Scout troop’s cookie drive-thru sells hundreds, bigger goal in mind

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -It’s cookie season for Girl Scout troops across the nation and the pandemic can’t stop them from getting Do-Si-Does and Tagalongs sold at record speeds.
Girl Scouts and parents from Troop 61102 set up a drive-thru cookie booth on Arsenal Street in Watertown. This way, the troop can keep people safe by limiting contact on cookie sales.
The girls have already sold hundreds of boxes this year, but they have a bigger goal in mind. They’re aiming to hit 1,000 cookie sales in one day.
Troop members say, even with pandemic changes, the community still comes out, helping their cause, and helping themselves to more sweet treats.
“I think the community has helped us a lot. We’ve sold a good amount so far this year, and it is going to help us with our community projects, so we are very thankful,” said Amber Mahon, a parent.
Mahon says the troop will be selling on Saturdays and Sundays on Arsenal Street, opposite the Raymour and Flanigan plaza, through the end of March. All of the proceeds will help fund yearly projects like food drives for the local SPCA.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.