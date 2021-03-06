Helen N. Messina, 94, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Helen N. Messina, age 94 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday (March 9, 2020) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Justin Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held also on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Messina passed away at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Surviving are her children Joseph (Barbara) Messina of Bowie, MD, Douglas (Mary Kay) Messina of Fulton, Robert Messina of Ogdensburg, and Mariana (Richard) Hart of Chaumont, NY; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph; a son Ramon Messina; a sister Hilda Clock; and four brothers James. Chester, Raymond & Clyde Comins.
Helen was born on February 16, 1927 in Cape Vincent NY, a daughter of the late Raymond & Muriel (Bamford) Comins. She graduated from Constableville High School and continued her education at the Crane School of Music. She later married Joseph Messina on September 7, 1946 at the St. Anthony Church in Watertown.
After the couple’s marriage they lived in Watertown and Helen worked as a music teacher at the Watertown Catholic School. In 1962 the couple moved to Ogdensburg, and Helen became a 4th grade teacher at Bishop Conroy School. In 1973 Helen worked as a teachers aid at Kennedy School until 1989 when she retired.
Helen was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral parish & choir, Promusica, ladies of the Elks and the knitting club. She enjoyed playing the piano, crocheting, collecting tea pots, sewing, embroidery, gardening, reading and playing cards. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Heart Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
