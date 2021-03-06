Italian prosecutor seeks life for US men charged with murder

Cerciello Rega, 35, and his partner had been assigned to respond to what prosecutors allege was a small-scale extortion attempt by the Americans, after the friends had paid for cocaine that they did not receive. In reprisal, the Americans snatched the go-between’s knapsack with his phone inside and set up a rendezvous to exchange it for the 80 euros ($96) they had lost in the bad drug deal.