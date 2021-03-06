Jerry Lynn Robinson, 74, of Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jerry Lynn Robinson, age 74, of Hermon, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
There will be calling hours for Jerry on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Edwards. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be a gathering at her daughter, Heather’s home at 195 Trout Lake Road following the calling hours for those who would like to stop by and give their condolences. Condolences and photos may also be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Jerry was born on January 28, 1947 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Llewlyn and Nathalie (Nightengale) O’Donnell. She attended Gouverneur Central School. She married the love of her life of 56 years, Lloyd William Robinson on January 30, 1965. Lloyd passed away on February 23, 2020.
Jerry held various part time jobs throughout her life, but mostly, she was a homemaker. She loved gardening, sewing, shopping and taking care of her many animals. Jerry could make a friend anywhere and on many occasions left Lloyd in his vehicle to nap as she forged new friendships with many strangers while shopping. Jerry spent many years taking care of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. They were her pride and joy.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Robinson and Christopher Robinson; three daughters, Randi Robinson, Heather (Bryan) Boyce and Amy Robinson; eight grandchildren, Kevin, Kylie, Nathan, Jaron, Zachary, Colin, Adam and Natalie; one great grandchild, Braylynn, three brothers, Michael (Michele) O’Donnell, Martin O’Donnell, Richard (Katrina) O’Donnell; four sisters, Judy (Ellsworth) Hays, Jacqueline (Raymond) Hays Jr., Joanne (James) Finton, Jody (David) Streeter and several nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd; her parents; her father and mother-in-law, Robert and Virginia Robinson; two brothers, Mark O’Donnell and Llewlyn O’Donnell Jr. and two sisters, Joyce O’Donnell and Jennifer O’Donnell.
Donations may be made in Jerry’s memory to the Ogdensburg SPCA, 6718 Co. Rt. 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
