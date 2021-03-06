Mary Jane “Trot” Reddick, 99, of Gouverneur

Mary Jane enjoyed golf, tennis, biking and playing bridge . Mary Jane and Bill spent their sum-mers in Gouverneur and fit in house boating on the St. Lawerence River. They wintered in Stu-art FL since 1980. Mary Jane enjoyed sewing and was an avid knitter, making dozens of sweat-ers and blankets for family and friends. She especially enjoyed the Christmas holidays and loved to share wonderful stories of growing up on the farm in Hammond.