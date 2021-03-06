47 new COVID-19 cases in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, that total rises to 5,634. The county’s 14 day average positivity rate remains at 3.5%.
207 cases are active, 5,345 have recovered and 82 have passed away due to the virus.
There are currently 9 being hospitalized and there are no current cases to report in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Isolations and quarantines have dropped. There are 14 less in mandatory isolation, that number is currently 198. Mandatory quarantines have decreased by 105 cases, that number sits at 371. 197 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 193 of those individuals travelled domestically, 4 internationally.
70,691 tests have been administered in the county so far with 65,057 of those tests coming back negative.
There are 24 new cases in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total cases to 6,357 there.
There are currently 18 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, March 8, 2021.
There are 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lewis County, that total climbs to 1,809.
Out of that number, are active, 1,739 have recovered, and 27 have died in connection to the virus.
6 are currently being hospitalized.
43 people are under isolation with another 87 in quarantine.
32,292 tests have been performed so far with 30,483 coming back negative.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
