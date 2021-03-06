North country teachers win grants for their schools

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two local teachers unions have won grants through the American Federation of Teachers Innovation Fund.
The fund was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to help teachers mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in their communities.
Among the 16 unions awarded money across the nation are the Copenhagen and LaFargeville Teachers Associations.
Copenhagen union members won $39,000 to bring yoga and mindfulness curriculum to classrooms and expand it’s backpack program.
LaFargeville received $23,000 to go toward providing mobile internet hotspots for families to improve the virtual and hybrid learning experience.
