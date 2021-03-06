State instructors administratively removed after Watertown firefighter’s medical emergency

“The New York State Academy of Fire Science puts the safety and security of its recruits above all else. It’s well known that firefighting is an inherently dangerous and physically demanding profession and that’s why we have worked tirelessly to ensure our curriculum not only prepares recruit firefighters for the rigors of live fire operations, but does so as safely and effectively as possible. The recruit class is continuing and firefighters will resume training on Tuesday following their previously scheduled time off. When instruction resumes next week, recruits will participate in emergency vehicle operations training and flammable gas firefighter training. Pending the on-going investigation, certain instructors have been administratively removed from the training schedule. There is no doubt this is a difficult situation and we understand the decision made by some departments to withdraw from the program at this time. Any recruit who has withdrawn is welcome to return and complete their work at any time in the future.”