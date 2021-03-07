Another ex-aide calls Cuomo’s office conduct inappropriate

NEW YORK (AP) — Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace.
Ana Liss told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when she worked as an aide in 2013, Cuomo called her “sweetheart,” once kissed her hand and asked personal questions, including whether she had a boyfriend.
Liss said she initially considered Cuomo’s behavior as harmless but grew to feel it was patronizing. Cuomo apologized Wednesday for behavior he now realized had upset people. He said he’d teased people about their personal lives and greeted people with hugs and kisses.
Also Saturday, former Cuomo press aide Karen Hinton told The Washington Post that in a hotel room in 2000, Cuomo gave her hug that was “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate.”
The Post article reports a current spokesperson for the governor is denying Hinton’s allegation.
