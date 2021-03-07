39 new COVID-19 cases in region Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The total there rises to 5,645.
Out of that number, 174 cases are active, 5,389 have recovered and 82 have passed in connection to the virus.
There are currently 9 being hospitalized.
The county’s 14 day positivity rate has declined to 3.3%.
165 people are in mandatory isolation with another 365 in mandatory quarantine. Another 218 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 214 travelled domestically and 4 are international travelers.
71,638 tests have been performed in the county so far with 65,993 of those coming back negative.
2 more cases came out of Lewis County. That total is now 1,811.
35 cases are active, 1,749 have recovered and 27 have died due to the virus.
6 are currently in the hospital.
Right now, 35 are in isolation with another 79 in quarantine.
32,400 tests have been administered so far with 30,589 tests coming back negative.
St. Lawrence County reports 26 new cases, bringing the total cases to 6,383.
There are currently 17 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
