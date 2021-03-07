New York politicians call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Andrea Stewart-Cousins is the first senior Democrat in New York State to call for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not call for his resignation, but did say in a statement that quote, “It is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”
Those Democrats are only adding to the chorus of lawmakers calling for the governor’s resignation as two more women came forward with allegations of harassment this weekend.
On Sunday, State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay called for Governor Cuomo to resign, citing what he calls “mounting sexual harassment allegations” and “a potentially criminal nursing home cover-up.”
“Can you still govern? I think that’s ultimately the question. Can the governor still govern with all this going around? And I don’t think he can,” said Barclay.
Governor Cuomo acknowledged the calls for his resignation Sunday.
“I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians. I’m not going to resign because of allegations. The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic,” said Cuomo.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing the investigation of sexual harassment allegations. Governor Cuomo says he wants to wait for the results and go from there. But Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush says the people of his district aren’t happy with Cuomo’s leadership.
“I represent about 132,000 constituents. Everywhere I go in my district, the belief is that he should resign,” said Blankenbush.
Assemblyman Barclay says he will continue to push for an impeachment commission, but he isn’t sure if it will get bipartisan support, despite a handful of Democrats calling for his resignation.
“For whatever reason, they don’t want to start the impeachment commission. Which, I don’t know why they wouldn’t want to do that to do a full investigation,” said Barclay.
There is now less than a month until the New York State budget deadline. The governor said in his press conference Sunday that he is not allowing himself to be distracted by the allegations.
