6 pets rescued from Rensselaer Falls fire

RENSSELAER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several pets had to be rescued from a St. Lawrence County home that caught fire Saturday night.
We’re told there were 2 dogs and 4 cats. Some looked in poor shape when crews got to them.
The call for help came in at around 10:30 PM.
Firefighters responded to a home on Front Street in Rensselaer Falls.
Officials reported seeing smoke billow out of the doors and windows when they arrived.
A couple, husband and wife, who live in the home were there when the fire started and were able to make it out okay.
The man was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing and also offered health services and emotional support.
“At this time, we’re not sure what touched it off. We know it was in the backside of the house, and we got the fire crews in there and they got it knocked down very quick,” said Dallas Denny of the Rennselear Falls Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
