Restaurant capacity increases to 75%

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More people will be allowed in restaurants soon.
On Friday, March 19th, restaurants outside of New York City can boost their indoor seating capacity to 75% instead of 50%.
Restaurants in New York City will remain at 35% capacity.
This news out of the Governor’s office Sunday afternoon.
He says the data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75% capacity.
Restaurants will still need to comply with the state’s health protocols.
