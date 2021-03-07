Restaurant capacity increases to 75%

By 7 News Staff | March 7, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 12:05 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More people will be allowed in restaurants soon.

On Friday, March 19th, restaurants outside of New York City can boost their indoor seating capacity to 75% instead of 50%.

Restaurants in New York City will remain at 35% capacity.

This news out of the Governor’s office Sunday afternoon.

He says the data has shown that restaurants can operate safely and in accordance with strict health protocols at 75% capacity.

Restaurants will still need to comply with the state’s health protocols.

