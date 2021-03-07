Saturday Sports: A sense of normalcy with a booked high school sports schedule

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time in almost a year it was as close to a normal Saturday on the local high school sports scene that we’ve seen, with action on the hardwood, volleyball court and the ice.
We begin in Belleville, where the Belleville Henderson Panthers hosted the Patriots of Sackets Harbor on the hardwood.
In the 1st quarter, Tyler Green drives the lane for the lay in to put the Patriots up by 2. Green had 22 points and 11 boards on the day.
Back the other way, Braden Fargo connects for the 3 pointer to put the Panthers on top by 1.
Then it was Brayden Billman getting loose down low for the lay in and foul. The Panthers still up by 1.
With the Patriots in transition, Green stops and pops for 3 to put Sackets Harbor up by 1.
Jeremy McGrath takes the nice feed down low and finishes to put the Panthers up 2.
McGrath hits the lay in at the buzzer, but Sackets Harbor beats the Panthers 50-47.
In Aadams, a girls’ high school volleyball contest as the South Jeff Lady Spartans hosted Thousand Islands.
It was a good day for the home team as South Jeff would win 3 games to none by scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 26-24.
McKenzi Burnham would lead the way for the Lady Spartans with 8 kills, 4 aces and 10 service points.
Annalise Hobbs chipped in with 12 service points for the Lady Spartans in the victory.
Winning a title is always the goal for the St. Lawrence Women’s Hockey Team. But with a combined 17 first year and sophomore players on the roster, it looked like that goal may have to wait a season or 2.
But Coach Chris Wells’ ladies had other ideas and took a big step toward reaching that goal ahead of schedule last night.
For the first time since 2012, when they won the ECAC tournament championship, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence are back in the title game after an impressive 4-3 overtime win over Clarkson in the ECAC semifinals Friday night at Appleton Arena.
An impressive feat for the Lady Saints, since the team didn’t hit the ice to begin practicing until January.
”Every kid in our locker room, our coaches, our support staff are all just really proud to be in the ECAC right now for the way that we’ve been able to certainly play, but to represent the league in a year when we know student athletes across the country are having to navigate through this,” said Mare MacDougall Bari, St. Lawrence Women’s Assistant Hockey Coach.
After losing to Clarkson 8-1 in their season opener, the Lady Saints rolled off 4 straight wins against the Lady Golden Knights, a team that they had only beaten twice in 10 games over the previous 3 seasons.
Not a turnaround you would expect from a team that has 7 first year players and 10 sophomores on the roster.
”We’re super young and sometimes you can tell, but I think overall they’ve just been- the freshman have been really good at coming in and adapting really well and just working super hard. They never give up on pucks, they-They’re constantly working super hard, so I think that’s really driving our success,” said senior forward Jessica Poirier.
Now the Lady Saints find themselves one win away from an NCAA tournament berth as it’s on to the ECAC championship game against top seed Colgate, a team that the Lady Saints have gone 1-3 against this season, with 2 of those losses in overtime.
”They’re a really good team, but I think we can come out strong against them and we just have to keep playing the way we’ve been playing and even harder I guess,” said freshman forward Aly McLeod.
”I know this is the kind of team, the Colgate team, is the kind of team that you just love to watch your team play against. You know, I’m really hoping to be able to step back and just enjoy the game because they got skill, speed and like I said, they have a lot of fun playing together, so I think it’s a great matchup for us,” said MacDougall Bari.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Basketball
Sackets Harbor 50, Belleville Henderson 47
- O.F.A. 66, Massena 32
Girls’ HS Basketball
- Copenhagen 58, Carthage 23
- Massena 53, O.F.A. 47
- Heuvelton 53, Edwards Knox 18
- Malone 65, Salmon River 25
Girls’ HS Hockey
- Malone 6, Salmon River 3
Girls’ HS Volleyball
- South Jeff 3, Thousand Islands 0
- Beaver River 3, Lowville 0
- Carthage 3, Watertown 2
- Watertown 3, Indian River 0
College Swimming
- Nazareth 154, Clarkson 72
