Sheila M. Rea, 61, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sheila M. Rea, 61 of 105 Washington Street died peacefully Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Clifton Fine Hospital in Star Lake, New York. She was born on July 27, 1959 in Anderson, Indiana to the late John & Wanda Parker Green.
She was employed by Lakeland Ledger Newspaper in Lakeland Florida where she retired as a newspaper carrier.
Sheila is survived by her children and their spouses, Amy (Jason) Azoon, Jason (Dee) Reid and Brian Reid; several siblings, John (Velvet) Green and her grandchildren; Johnathen, Brianna, Jorden, Kaleb, Owen, Avery, Kaylee and Justin.
Sheila loved shopping, sewing and enjoyed the fall weather as well as butterflies and sunflowers, but most of all she cherished spending time with her precious grandchildren.
Services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences in her memory can be made to www.northridgecremationchapel.com
Arrangements are being handled by the Northridge Cremation Chapel owned and operated by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 31291 Town Line Road, in Philadelphia, NY.
