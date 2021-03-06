Some sun on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Passing clouds will stay in the forecast tonight and during the day Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.
The majority of the day Monday will remain dry as clouds slowly increase into the afternoon hours. A slight chance for snow or rain showers will come into play Monday after 3 pm. Little to no impacts is expected at this time.
Temperatures will warm this week with highs on Wednesday and Thursday topping out in the 50s!
The warm up doesn’t last as a cold front will swing through which will drop temperatures and bring rain back into the forecast.
