Wellesley Island home severely damaged by fire

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A dryer looks to be the cause of a fire on Wellesley Island that severely damaged a home.
Crews responded to calls of a fire at 19464 Peel Dock Road just before 3 PM Sunday as a fire started in the laundry room.
The home’s residents were all able to get out okay, but the family’s cat couldn’t be saved.
Most of the home sustained smoke and water damage with the back side of the house receiving heavy fire damage.
The fire is still under investigation, however, officials on scene say it is believed the dryer overheated.
Several area crews including Wellesley Island Fire Department, Alexandria Bay Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department, Orleans Fire Department and Thousand Islands Area Rescue were on scene.
