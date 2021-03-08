Audrey June (Thayer) Eaves, 90, of Lowville

Audrey devoted her life to the family farm and to her children. She was always supportive and proud of the six children she and Tom raised. She was their main caregiver and wore many different hats on their behalf. She was their chauffeur, school room mother, chaperone, Boy Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher, just to name a few. She never missed a concert, play, Marching Band or Color Guard competition. She also went on countless school field trips and was a favorite of her children’s classmates and teachers. Audrey was a kind, giving and unselfish person, always thinking of others before herself. She was the best of the best! She instilled upstanding morals and values in her children, that are now being carried on in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved family gatherings and always looked forward to the next family wedding or the birth of a new baby.