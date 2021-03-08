Beryl Forrester, 80, formerly of Woodville

Beryl served two years in Morocco in the Alternate Service Program, and he knew then that he wanted to return to Africa to do mission work. He sold the farm and returned to Africa in 1999 on a Mercy Ship as a mechanic worker, and being docked at The Gambia, he was invited to visit people and began a mission there, working with Eastern Mennonite Missions of Lancaster, PA. He built a church and guesthouse there, and many have given their lives to Jesus and dedicated themselves to the work of the church there.