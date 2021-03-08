Book Signing at River Muse Gallery

Stephen T. Fletcher was raised in New Hartford, NY and spent summers in the Adirondack Mountains. Fletcher studied Commercial Art, Advertising and Design and Later attended Munson, Williams, Proctor Art Institute for fine arts. At Munson Williams Proctor he learned technique and color theory. After attending taught classes for several years, he went on to explore independent studies. Fletcher delved deep into the design, color, and theory of such artists as Rembrandt, Hopper, Frederick Church, Thomas Cole, Salvador Dali and many more, subsequently refining his own visual and conceptual vocabulary of style, contrast, color, and sense of place and time.