Book Signing at River Muse Gallery

Wilderness Song”, by Stephen Fletcher, Book Signing
River Muse Art Gallery & Studio will be hosting Forestport NY artist and author Stephen Fletcher on Saturday, March 13, from 2PM – 6PM for a rescheduled book signing of his new release – “Wilderness Song”. This event was rescheduled from December 19, 2020.
“Wilderness Song” is a rollicking and uplifting tale taking readers deeply into the Adirondack wilderness, and into the lives of one adventurous family - the Snowbirds. The book is illustrated by the author’s full-color, original artworks full of mountain vistas, roaring brooks, and the wonders of the Adirondack Mountains. The book sells for $39.
Reservations can be made on a first-come-first-serve basis by emailing inforivermusegallery@yahoo.com, or by calling the gallery at (315) 285-5162. Reservations recommended but not required. Wearing of facial coverings, and established pandemic sanitizing protocol by visitors and staff will be observed.
Stephen T. Fletcher was raised in New Hartford, NY and spent summers in the Adirondack Mountains. Fletcher studied Commercial Art, Advertising and Design and Later attended Munson, Williams, Proctor Art Institute for fine arts. At Munson Williams Proctor he learned technique and color theory. After attending taught classes for several years, he went on to explore independent studies. Fletcher delved deep into the design, color, and theory of such artists as Rembrandt, Hopper, Frederick Church, Thomas Cole, Salvador Dali and many more, subsequently refining his own visual and conceptual vocabulary of style, contrast, color, and sense of place and time.
Fletcher’s work has won several awards and can be found in numerous exhibitions and a myriad of public places and private art collections both in the United States and abroad. He currently lives and creates his paintings in Forestport, New York.
