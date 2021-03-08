Caroline V. Kernehan, 88, of Plessis

PLESSIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Caroline V. Kernehan, 88, of State Route 26, passed away Sunday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
She was born July 1, 1932, in Watertown, NY, daughter of William and Leah Shoulette Pfister. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School. She married Robert C. Kernehan on October 23, 1954, at St. Cyril’s Church, in Alexandria Bay. Mr. Kernehan passed away on June 30, 2016.
Caroline worked as young woman, as a telephone operator for N.Y. Telephone, in Alexandria Bay. She also worked part time for Pearl’s Department Store, in Alexandria Bay. She and her husband, Robert owned and operated Bob & C’s Store in Plessis, where Caroline also had a retail yarn shop. She loved bowling, knitting, crafting, reading, playing bingo, and connecting with the girls from the telephone company.
She is survived by her son, Robert C. (Kelly) Kernehan, Alexandria Bay, her daughter, Kimberly A. Kernehan, Plessis, her brother Russell (Sue) and her sister Arlene Pfister, all of Alexandria Bay, six granddaughters and 14 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband Bob, she was predeceased by a son, David W. Kernehan, a brother, Donald Pfister, and three sisters, Mary Rowland, Elizabeth Lockwood, and Sharon Senecal.
Calling hours will be Saturday, March 13th, from 11 am till 1pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A memorial service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Spring burial will be at St. Cyril’s Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department or the Alexandria Bay Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
