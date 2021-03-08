Carthage hospital in need of nurses for clinics

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital is on the lookout for nurses.
The hospital held a job fair at Carthage Family Health Center Monday.
Officials were scheduled to interview 10 candidates for 7 nursing positions for its clinics.
“I would say the need’s always been high in the north country unfortunately. Trying to keep the care close to home, folks think they have to go outside to a better community when we actually have perfect jobs right here at home,” said Eliza Dusharm, assistant director of human resources.
She says people interested in a job with the hospital can visit its website, wwww.carthagehospital.com.
