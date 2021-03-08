Cold to start the week, but close to 60 by Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Between a breeze and the air temperature, the week is starting out super cold.
But things will warm up for the next few days.
Temperatures started mostly in the single digits above and below zero.
We’ll have clear skies to start, but clouds will increase into the afternoon.
Highs will be around 35.
It stays warm overnight. Lows will be around 30.
It will become sunny on Tuesday. Highs will be around 40.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs close to 60.
It will be around 60 on Thursday with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be mostly sunny and 35 on Saturday.
Sunday with be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.