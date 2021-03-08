Cuomo latest: lawyers named to investigate governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The lawyers who will investigate claims of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo were named Monday afternoon.
The two lead lawyers are Joon Kim, former Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark.
State Attorney General Letitia James, who is overseeing the investigation, said Kim and Clark will report to her weekly. When they’re done, they’ll issue a written report which will be made public.
“Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law,” James said in a statement.
“There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”
Also Monday, Republicans in the state Assembly said they would introduce a resolution this week to impeach Cuomo.
Impeachment is exceedingly rare in New York; only one governor has ever been impeached.
The process is similar, though not identical, to the impeachment of a president.
In this case, a majority vote of the state assembly would impeach Cuomo, which would be followed by a trial in the state Senate. It would take a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict Cuomo.
“You know, during the Watergate years, a bi-partisan group of legislators went to see President Nixon and they said, ‘President, if you don’t resign, we’re gonna commence impeachment against you,’” said Will Barclay of Pulaski, who leads Republicans in the Assembly.
“Interestingly, you heard the governor say yesterday, ‘I’m not gonna resign, if you want to get rid of me, start impeachment. Well we think now is the time to act. We think now is the time to commence impeachment.”
Barclay’s comments came after a weekend in which two more women came forward to claim Cuomo showed unwanted sexual attention to them, bringing the total of women who have accused Cuomo to five.
Also over the weekend, a key Democrat, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who leads the Democratic majority in the state Senate, said Cuomo should resign.
Cuomo again rejected any talk of resignation, saying “I’m not gonna resign because of allegations..”
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.