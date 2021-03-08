Dalton John White, “Kahnatiio”, 23, of Akwesasne

Dalton was born June 10, 1997 in Massena, the son of the Frederick and Stephanie (Pierce) Lazore and Tammy White. He attended schools on the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation. He loved to be outdoors fishing, skiing and snow mobiling. Dalton also loved to help around the house, pasture and in the garage, he enjoyed spending time with his father and brothers working on farming equipment, boats, and vehicles. He loved spending time with family and friends and was very charismatic and quick witted. He loved adventure and enjoyed taking frequent road trips to experience new people, places, and things with his girlfriend.