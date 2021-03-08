Hammond seeks reelection as Waddington town supervisor

WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Waddington town supervisor Alex Hammond is running for reelection.
A news release says Hammond will seek the Democratic and Independent lines on the ballot this fall.
He was first elected in 2017 at the age of 21, becoming the youngest town supervisor in the state.
Hammond is a captain in the New York Army National Guard and is currently serving as the commander of the unit tasked to assist at the SUNY Potsdam vaccination site.
He is also on the board of directors for the United Way of Northern New York and has been appointed to the SUNY Potsdam College Council
Hammond ran as a Democrat in 2020 in an unsuccessful bid to unseat Republican Assemblyman Mark Walczyk.
