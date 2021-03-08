Johnson & Johnson vaccine available locally to certain people

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in the north country and some people have already gotten the jab. However, it’s not available to just anyone.
Last week, 200 Jefferson County residents got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine right in their homes.
Those doses, the first of the one-shot vaccine to come to the north country, were given to residents who are homebound.
“We’re starting to look out and make sure that we are going deep into the community and getting people that may not have access to the internet or may be shut in and just not getting any communication whatsoever,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray.
This week, Gray says 300 more Johnson & Johnson vaccines will head to Samaritan Medical Center to be used for inpatient visits.
“There’s a lot of people who go through the doors at Samaritan, so every opportunity they have to vaccinate people that are coming through their doors is certainly welcomed,” he said.
The next batch of doses, Gray says, could arrive Tuesday.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County officials say they have not gotten word yet if any Johnson & Johnson doses will come this week. The county applied for 200 doses, but has not received any.
St. Lawrence County Legislature Chair Bill Sheridan says he also hopes to help homebound residents.
And the same goes for Lewis County, which applied for 1,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. County Manager Ryan Piche says the county will not see those doses this week, but instead he expects a shipment in the near future.
While these one-shot vaccines are enticing to those eager to be protected against COVID-19, the Johnson & Johnson shots are not available to the general north country population just yet.
“It’s not for the general public. I think we are really doing well and people should be optimistic that we’re coming out of this,” said Gray.
