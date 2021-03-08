Kesiah E. Henophy, 81, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kesiah E. Henophy, 81, of Willard Road, Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
Kesiah was born on March 31, 1939 in Massena, the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (McCallum) Hurteau. She attended and graduated from Massena High School. Kesiah married William G. Henophy on November 23,1957 in Louisville. She worked for several years at the Unemployment Office in Massena and later at Potsdam State, retiring after 20 years. Kesiah enjoyed spending time earlier in life with her family on the flow in Parishville, and in later years at their summer cottage in Saint-Anicet, Quebec on the St. Lawrence River. She always enjoyed being on the water and loved to sit out watching the ships. Kesiah loved her visits with family and friends. Many will miss her daily phone calls and chats. Kesiah always enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always liked to be present in their activities, in her later years when she couldn’t be there in person, she always would call to see how their games went, how their day was, and to find out what they had planned for the weekend. Her love of animals will not be forgotten, especially her many beautiful Samoyed dogs. Kesiah was an active member of the Seaway Valley senior citizens and enjoyed her time traveling with them. Kesiah was always cooking and loved to provide for others. Everyone always left her home with more than they came with.
Kesiah is survived by her beloved husband William of 62 years; three children, Patty and husband Harley Newton of Hannawa Falls, Debbie Henophy and wife Shirley Premo of South Colton and William Henophy Jr.; four grandchildren, Michelle (Mark) Murray, Tom Newton, Mark Henophy and Lauren Henophy (Ray Stevens); step-grandchildren, Shara Phippen and Cody Russell; nine great grandchildren, Taylor, Shawn and Ryan Murray, Kent Miller, Khloe and Karter Kearns, Olivia Stevens, Payton and Wyatt Phippen; a sister, Maxine and husband Donald Babbie of Westfield Massachusetts, along with extended family in Canada. She was predeceased by a grandson, Jeremy Kearns, and a daughter in law, Denise Henophy.
Friends may call on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be privately held for the family. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
