Kesiah E. Henophy, 81, of Louisville

Kesiah was born on March 31, 1939 in Massena, the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (McCallum) Hurteau. She attended and graduated from Massena High School. Kesiah married William G. Henophy on November 23,1957 in Louisville. She worked for several years at the Unemployment Office in Massena and later at Potsdam State, retiring after 20 years. Kesiah enjoyed spending time earlier in life with her family on the flow in Parishville, and in later years at their summer cottage in Saint-Anicet, Quebec on the St. Lawrence River. She always enjoyed being on the water and loved to sit out watching the ships. Kesiah loved her visits with family and friends. Many will miss her daily phone calls and chats. Kesiah always enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always liked to be present in their activities, in her later years when she couldn’t be there in person, she always would call to see how their games went, how their day was, and to find out what they had planned for the weekend. Her love of animals will not be forgotten, especially her many beautiful Samoyed dogs. Kesiah was an active member of the Seaway Valley senior citizens and enjoyed her time traveling with them. Kesiah was always cooking and loved to provide for others. Everyone always left her home with more than they came with.